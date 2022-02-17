HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Come Monday, Feb. 21, some commuters will have to find a new route to get where they need to go.
While some DATTCO bus routes were suspended on Sept. 4, 2021, the bus company wanted to continue service. Now, however, they say they just can’t afford it.
Commuters will have to take alternative routes the Connecticut Department of Transportation and DATTCO could not reach a new contract agreement in September.
The bus service aids commuters in Hartford, Waterbury, Cheshire, Southington, New Britain, Old Saybrook, and Essex.
When both organizations could not reach a new agreement, DATTCO continued service on its own. But now, Vice President of DATTCO Kyle DeVivo said they are in a position where costs are going up, fuel is higher, and everything is changing about the business.
“We’re hopeful. We’re believers in public transportation,” DeVivo said. “We’re believers that this is going to come roaring back once people can come back to the office, can do things again, because this is the lifeline for people to get to work, to get to school, to get to appointments, and we just really believe this service should exist.”
DATTCO said the company also saw a decrease in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation also issued a statement, saying they hope both organizations can come to a new agreement.
Providing accessible transportation for all people to and from our Connecticut communities is our priority. Unfortunately, CTDOT and the provider could not reach an agreement on a new contract and service was suspended on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Since then, it is our understanding that the provider has been operating limited service on some routes without involvement of CTDOT. We are hopeful the service provider will renew the contract so these services can be renewed. Until then we encourage commuters to contact CTrides customer service for advice on alternate transportation options, or take advantage of specific routes that have been helpful in meeting the needs of commuters, such as the 906, 919, and 940. CTrides can be reached by calling 1-877-CTrides or visiting ctrides.com.”Josh Morgan, CTDOT’s communicatons manager