HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Come Monday, Feb. 21, some commuters will have to find a new route to get where they need to go.

While some DATTCO bus routes were suspended on Sept. 4, 2021, the bus company wanted to continue service. Now, however, they say they just can’t afford it.

Commuters will have to take alternative routes the Connecticut Department of Transportation and DATTCO could not reach a new contract agreement in September.

The bus service aids commuters in Hartford, Waterbury, Cheshire, Southington, New Britain, Old Saybrook, and Essex.

When both organizations could not reach a new agreement, DATTCO continued service on its own. But now, Vice President of DATTCO Kyle DeVivo said they are in a position where costs are going up, fuel is higher, and everything is changing about the business.

“We’re hopeful. We’re believers in public transportation,” DeVivo said. “We’re believers that this is going to come roaring back once people can come back to the office, can do things again, because this is the lifeline for people to get to work, to get to school, to get to appointments, and we just really believe this service should exist.”

DATTCO said the company also saw a decrease in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation also issued a statement, saying they hope both organizations can come to a new agreement.