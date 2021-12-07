Drive-by shooting prompts ‘soft lockdown’ at 3 Rocky Hill schools

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — “Soft lockdowns” were put in place at three schools in Rocky Hill Tuesday in response to reports of a drive-by shooting in the area.

According to Rocky Hill Public Schools Superintendent Mark Zito, the shooting happened in the general area of Myrtle H. Stevens Elementary, Albert D. Griswold Middle, and Rock Hill High schools.

Rocky Hill Police said confirmed officers are on scene of “a shots fired incident” in the area of Orchard Street and Textbook Avenue. Police said shots were fired from a vehicle at a second vehicle, and it does not appear anyone was struck at this point in the investigation.

We are on the scene of a shots fired incident in the area of Orchard Street and Textbook Ave. Shots were fired from a vehicle at a second vehicle. It does not appear anyone was struck at this point in the investigation. Roads closed in the area.Updates will be provided here. pic.twitter.com/mX0yKrUuGT — RockyHill PD (@rockyhillpd699) December 7, 2021

“Stevens Pre-K morning students were dismissed prior to the incident and the afternoon Pre-K students will be safely supervised by local police as they enter the school,” Zito wrote in a statement. “A ‘soft lockdown’ means that no individuals will be allowed to enter or exit those schools but instructional and other school operations will continue without interruption. All students and staff are safe. Please do not attempt to pick-up your child at this time from any of those three schools due to the soft lockdown.”

The Moser and West Hill schools were not placed in any sort of lockdown because of their distance from the incident, Zito said.

Roads are closed in the area due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for more details.