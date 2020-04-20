Driver killed when car crashes into Bloomfield home

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield Police report that the driver of a car that crashed into a home at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and East Burnham Street died due to the accident.

Bloomfield PD was called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. The vehicle had caught on fire due to the accident, and the Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and remove the driver from the vehicle.

According to Bloomfield police, the driver of the vehicle was a 33-year-old male from Hartford.

The house was struck on its northwest corner and sustained severe damage. There was a single occupant in the house at the time, who was able to exit the house without incident. The occupant was not injured.

The area does have road closures during the investigation. Greenwood Avenue is shut down at East Euclid Street with no southbound traffic, and East Burnham Street is shut down at Coventry Street with no eastbound traffic.