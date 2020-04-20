 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Coronavirus Alert

Driver killed when car crashes into Bloomfield home

Latest News

by: WTNH staff

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield Police report that the driver of a car that crashed into a home at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and East Burnham Street died due to the accident.

Bloomfield PD was called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. The vehicle had caught on fire due to the accident, and the Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and remove the driver from the vehicle.

According to Bloomfield police, the driver of the vehicle was a 33-year-old male from Hartford.

The house was struck on its northwest corner and sustained severe damage. There was a single occupant in the house at the time, who was able to exit the house without incident. The occupant was not injured.

The area does have road closures during the investigation. Greenwood Avenue is shut down at East Euclid Street with no southbound traffic, and East Burnham Street is shut down at Coventry Street with no eastbound traffic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Foodshare launches new drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foodshare launches new drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford"

Drive-thru testing offered in Manchester Saturday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru testing offered in Manchester Saturday"

Hartford police investigate early morning homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford police investigate early morning homicide"

CT charities to still benefit from Travelers Championship

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT charities to still benefit from Travelers Championship"

Executive Order requiring people to wear face masks in public goes into effect tonight

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Executive Order requiring people to wear face masks in public goes into effect tonight"

First responders salute healthcare workers in New Britain

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders salute healthcare workers in New Britain"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss