Duff, Maroney call on Facebook to release information on personal data collected from Conn. residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut state senators are calling on Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg to release information concerning the personal data of Connecticut residents collected through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
In their Oct. 8 letter to Zuckerberg and Will Castleberry, the vice president of Facebook’s State Policy and Community Engagement, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and Sen. James Maroney (D-Milford), request information on data purchases on Connecticut residents, what type of data, if the data is sold, and how the data is used.
Duff and Maroney call on Facebook to release info on personal data collected from Connecticut residents by WTNH on Scribd
Both senators plan to reintroduce Senate Bill 893, “An Act Concerning Consumer Privacy,” that addresses the issue of protecting the personal data of Connecticut residents in the next legislative session. The bill received favorable votes in three committees but was never voted on by the legislature.
Duff and Maroney’s request follows Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before the U.S. Senate. She accused the social network giant of putting company profits over public benefits.
The senators said they expect a response from Zuckerberg and Castleberry by the end of the month.