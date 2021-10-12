Duff, Maroney call on Facebook to release information on personal data collected from Conn. residents

The icons of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp can be seen on the screen of a smartphone in Kempten, Germany, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The six-hour outage of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp on Monday was a headache for many casual users. But the outage was far more serious for many people worldwide who rely on the social media sites to communicate with relatives, friends and neighbors and run their businesses. It’s a stark reminder that many of the most popular ways to communicate are controlled by one company, Facebook. And any lengthy outage can have severe implications. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut state senators are calling on Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg to release information concerning the personal data of Connecticut residents collected through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

In their Oct. 8 letter to Zuckerberg and Will Castleberry, the vice president of Facebook’s State Policy and Community Engagement, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and Sen. James Maroney (D-Milford), request information on data purchases on Connecticut residents, what type of data, if the data is sold, and how the data is used.

Both senators plan to reintroduce Senate Bill 893, “An Act Concerning Consumer Privacy,” that addresses the issue of protecting the personal data of Connecticut residents in the next legislative session. The bill received favorable votes in three committees but was never voted on by the legislature.

Duff and Maroney’s request follows Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before the U.S. Senate. She accused the social network giant of putting company profits over public benefits.

The senators said they expect a response from Zuckerberg and Castleberry by the end of the month.