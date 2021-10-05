Durham Fair volunteer injured by thrown rock, state police search for suspect

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are searching for the person who allegedly injured a volunteer at the Durham Fair.

Troopers said they began a criminal investigation Friday into an injury a volunteer sustained on Sunday, Sept. 26. Investigators said the volunteer was at the Monster Truck Event at around 2 p.m. when a rock was thrown at his or her calf/ankle area.

The volunteer received medical attention at the time due to swelling. During the week, state police said the injury became more serious, prompting the volunteer to seek additional medical attention. Troopers said an X-ray showed trauma, and the volunteer was fitted with a boot.

Anyone with information on the incident, or anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or suspects, is asked to contact Durham Resident State Trooper TFC Morello #981 at (860) 399-2100.