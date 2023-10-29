ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old Essex teenager has been arrested and charged after fatally stabbing a family member, says state police.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday Troop F responded to 115 Main St. in the Ivoryton village of Essex after Matthew Craig, 18, called to report a stabbing he committed.

Upon arrival, troopers and emergency services witnessed the victim lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to the chest and back. The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.

Officials at the scene interviewed two witnesses who claimed the deceased was involved in a domestic dispute incident before Craig intervened.

Craig was transported to the Hartford Correctional Center where he was charged with manslaughter in the first degree. Due to a minor being present in the home at the time of the incident, Craig was also charged with the risk of injury to a minor. He is held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.