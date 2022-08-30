The scene of the fire (Image courtesy of the Bolton Fire Department).

BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews worked to put out a three-acre fire in Bolton on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the fire occurred near the I-384 on-ramp around the Bolton Post Office around 3:40 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Bolton volunteer firefighters found wires and a downed tree on fire, spreading into the hill leading to Bolton Notch State Park, officials said.

As soon as Eversource crews arrived on the scene and declared that the wires were de-energized, fire crews were able to get to work putting out the three-acre fire, according to fire officials.

Mutual aid was called in to help put out the blaze.

The scene of the blaze (Images courtesy of the Bolton Fire Department).







Chief Bruce Dixon served as Incident Command and the Bolton Fire Department Safety Officer worked with Eversource to ensure scene safety throughout the incident.

The roads have now been reopened, according to officials.