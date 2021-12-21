Forensic scientist, retired FBI special agent weigh in on latest search in Jennifer Farber Dulos case

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators returned to Waveny Park in New Canaan Monday as part of their continued efforts to find Jennifer Farber Dulos, a missing mother of five who was last seen on May 24, 2019.

State police said the latest search near where Farber Dulos’ SUV was found abandoned hours after she was last seen was “done out of an abundance of caution to explore every avenue related to the case.”

To find out why investigators might have returned to that spot and what they’d be looking for, News 8 spoke with Kenneth Gray, a retired special agent with the FBI and senior lecturer at the University of New Haven.

“That’s the last place that law enforcement is able to actually place her at,” Gray said. “They say this is a routine follow-up investigation, and it may be a routine follow-up investigation. But it may also be based upon information that we, the public are unaware of.”

Gray said now that the leaves have fallen, there’s greater visibility in the area they were searching.

“It’s the body at this point or anything that may have been dropped in the process,” Gray said. “That would have been a very easy place to have placed the body at.”

World-renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee said if or when investigators find Farber Dulos’ body, they’ll learn critical information.

“Once you find body remains, the lab can do DNA typing, dental record comparison, and forensic anthropology analysis,” Lee said.

He said they can do that no matter how much time has passed.

“You can still get DNA out of the bone,” Lee said. “Sometimes you can even … from the hair.”

Police allege Farber Dulos’ estranged husband and the father of her children, Fotis Dulos, attacked her at her New Canaan home and drove off with her body. Dulos died by suicide in January 2020 while facing murder, kidnapping, and several other charges in the case. He maintained his innocence from the start.

Two other people, Michelle Troconis, Dulos’ girlfriend, and Kent Mawhinney, Dulos’ former attorney, are also facing charges in the case.

Troconis previously pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit murder and other evidence tampering counts. Mawhinney also previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to Farber Dulos’ disappearance.