Former Vernon teacher and coach arrested on child pornography, voyeurism charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A longtime Vernon teacher and coach faces multiple charges related to child pornography, disorderly conduct, and voyeurism.

Vernon Police arrested Christian Stevenson, 52, on Monday and charged him with importing child pornography, second-degree illegal possession of child pornography, eight counts of voyeurism, nine counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of voyeurism with a child under 16 years of age, and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Stevenson was a teacher and the varsity golf coach at Rockville High School, according to arrest warrants. Superintendent of Vernon Public Schools Dr. Joseph Macary said the district was notified police were investigating Stevenson on Sept. 15 and placed him on administrative leave. He resigned the same day, Macary said.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Vernon Public Schools

expects all staff to strictly adhere to the district’s high standards of professional conduct and code

of ethics. On September 15, 2021 Vernon Public Schools was notified by the Vernon Police Department

that Rockville High School teacher Christian Stevenson was the subject of a police investigation. Upon learning this information, Vernon Public Schools took immediate action and placed Mr. Stevenson on administrative leave. Mr. Stevenson resigned his employment the same day and is no longer an employee of Vernon Public Schools. There is an on-going investigation and the district is working cooperatively with the Vernon Police

Department. Due to the on-going police investigation, any further inquiries should be forwarded

to the Vernon Police Department. Thank you. Superintendent of Vernon Public Schools Dr. Joseph Macary

Digital forensics analysis linked some of the images back to Stevenson, arrest warrants said. Investigators said some of the charges are related to images taken surreptitiously of underage students inside the school. In one case, police said they found 35 photographs taken at various angles and distances in Stevenson’s classroom.

Police said the student confirmed the photos were taken of her in one of her social studies classes without her knowledge or consent in 2018.

Stevenson was held on a $300,000 bond and was expected to be arraigned Monday.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Vernon Police Detective Thomas Van Tassel at (860) 872-9126.