Hamden teacher terminated following allegations of sexual misconduct

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — School officials in Hamden terminated a teacher accused of sexual misconduct.

Within 36 hours of being notified of the allegations, Booker T. Washington Academy’s executive director and board of directors finalized the termination of the teacher.

The now-former teacher started working at the school in June, school officials said.

School officials said they contacted Hamden Police immediately, and parents and families were notified on Wednesday.

“Our number one priority is and remains to be the well-being of every scholar enrolled in our academy,” John A. Taylor, executive director of Booker T. Washington Academy, said. “Our actions have reflected that commitment and we will continue to work diligently to reinforce safety within our schools, support students who may have been affected by this incident, and work with parents to identify and meet the needs of families during this time.”

“We carry the weight of these events with great seriousness and acted swiftly to address the issue,” Kelcy Steele, chair of the board of directors, said. “Our next steps, as the proper authorities pursue this investigation, will be to protect and fortify our community and offer support, counseling, and transparency every step of the way.”

School officials said any additional information would be made available to families of Booker T. Washington Academy through Classroom Dojo, a mass communication tool used to contact parents.

The Hamden Police Department is continuing to investigate.