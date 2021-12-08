Hartford HealthCare holding special hiring events

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is hiring, offering opportunities for people looking to make their next career move.
Hartford HealthCare will be holding special career events at their hospitals. In the past, these hiring events have been very successful. Last year, more than 11,000 individuals found employment with Hartford HealthCare.
Nicole Lewis, a recruiter with Hartford HealthCare, shares what people can expect at the hiring events.
Wednesday, Dec. 8 (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Memorial Meeting Room
540 Litchfield St., Torrington
Saturday, Dec. 11 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Hartford Hospital
Bone and Joint Institute
Ambulatory Services Building – 4th Floor Auditorium
31 Seymour St., Hartford
Saturday, Dec. 11 (9 a.m. to noon)
The Hospital of Central Connecticut/MidState Medical Center
The Hospital of Central Connecticut
HOCC Cafeteria
100 Grand St., New Britain
View opportunities with Hartford HealthCare at HHCcareers.org. To RSVP or for questions, email HHCRecruiting@hhchealth.org. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.
