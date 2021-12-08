Hartford HealthCare holding special hiring events

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is hiring, offering opportunities for people looking to make their next career move.

Hartford HealthCare will be holding special career events at their hospitals. In the past, these hiring events have been very successful. Last year, more than 11,000 individuals found employment with Hartford HealthCare.

Nicole Lewis, a recruiter with Hartford HealthCare, shares what people can expect at the hiring events.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Memorial Meeting Room

540 Litchfield St., Torrington

Saturday, Dec. 11 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Hartford Hospital

Bone and Joint Institute

Ambulatory Services Building – 4th Floor Auditorium

31 Seymour St., Hartford

Saturday, Dec. 11 (9 a.m. to noon)

The Hospital of Central Connecticut/MidState Medical Center

The Hospital of Central Connecticut

HOCC Cafeteria

100 Grand St., New Britain

View opportunities with Hartford HealthCare at HHCcareers.org. To RSVP or for questions, email HHCRecruiting@hhchealth.org. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.