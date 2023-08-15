NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Hartford police officer was arrested on Block Island over the weekend, News 8’s sister station 12 News has learned.

In a statement, the Hartford Police Department said it was notified by Rhode Island State Police that officer Justin Damone was taken into custody following an incident at Ballard’s Beach Resort.

Damone has been charged with sexual assault, according to the department.

Though the department didn’t elaborate on the incident in question, it did confirm Damone was off duty at the time.

Damone, who is a four-year veteran of the department, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigations.

12 News has reached out to Rhode Island State Police for more information but has not yet heard back.