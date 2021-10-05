How expanding broadband internet access benefits Willimantic community

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Willimantic Public Library has become the hub for free broadband internet access for the community.

The server provides free WiFi, which really started first inside the library then extended outside of the building.

The hotspot was provided through a state program, providing free WiFi for a full city block on all sides of the public library.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and other state leaders held a news conference Wednesday to talk about this effort to continue to expand free broadband throughout the state.

“They’ll pull the cable out to that home right here onMain Street,” Lamont said. “It’s sort of easy, but for folks who live sort of remote, we got to work harder and make sure that’s a possibility for them.”

The library also has 11 hotspots people can check out for three weeks at a time, giving them that internet access on the go.

