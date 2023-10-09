Conn. (WTNH) – Local organizations are planning events Monday after the Hamas militant group from Gaza launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday.

At least 700 people have died and more than 2,300 others have been injured, according to reports. The White House National Security Council has confirmed that several U.S. citizens have been killed in the attack.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Israel Defense Forces said that they have retaken control of all communities around the Gaza Strip.

To show solidarity and support for Israel, local organizations and foundations are holding events throughout the state. Below are some events that are open to the public. More events will be added as they are announced:

West Hartford

The Jewish Foundation of Greater Hartford will be hosting a community-wide rally in support and solidarity for Israel on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at the West Hartford Town Hall

Woodbridge

The Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven will be hosting a community gathering on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Beckerman Lender Jewish Community Building. The gathering will include comments from community leaders and more.

Those who would like to attend are asked to register ahead of the event.