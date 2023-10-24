SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Woodbury man has died after crashing into a building on Tuesday in Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police responded to the report of a crash around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 190 Main Street South. Authorities said a man driving a 2009 Toyota Matrix hit the rear corner of a vacant building.

The driver was transported to Waterbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Brian Barry of Woodbury.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.