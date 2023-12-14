HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department has a new officer reporting for duty. Jet is the town’s newest K-9 patrol dog and is a recent graduate of the Capital Region Training Group.



The 20-month-old black german shepherd is trained in identifying gunshot residue, tracking and apprehending suspects.

“Jet is young and he’s excited but he’s going to be a great addition to our police department,” Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett (D) said.

Jet was able to join the Hamden Police Department thanks to a gift from the Hometown Foundation and Key Bank.

“He’s such a good boy and he did a great job at the k-9 academy, and we’re really happy to have Jet join our police department,” Garrett said.