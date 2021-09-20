Meriden Emergency Communications Center to undergo expansion

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Emergency Communications Center received a multi-million dollar grant. The purpose of the funds is to build a new facility where all your 911 calls will be coming in.

A delegation of state and city officials was on hand for the announcement Monday.

“We are proud to announce that we are receiving a $4 million grant,” Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.

That multi-million dollar grant was made possible by the State of Connecticut and a matching grant of $782,000 from the City of Meriden.

“It’s a vital investment and the safety of the city’s residents and for emergency personnel here, who courageously put their lives on the line every day,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

The Meriden Police Department currently houses the Communications Center. Director of Communications Doree Price says more space is needed, particularly when training is conducted.

“Anyone who would like to do this job, become part of our team, it’s a very important part of the job, by all means, please contact me,” Price said. “Go to www.meridenct.gov.”

“Over the years, we have outgrown the Meriden Police Department, and the Meriden Police Department Public Safety Complex does not offer the ability to expand,” Meriden Police Chief Roberto Rosado said.

Each year, the Communications Center processes about 61,000 calls with 25,000 911-related.

Those cries for help often cause police, fire, or EMS workers to spring into action.

“I believe that by expanding the services, we will be able to also get bilingual 911 dispatchers,” State Rep. Hilda Santiago said.

No word yet on when construction will begin, but there will be job opportunities for dispatchers. Click here for more information.