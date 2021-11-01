Middletown Police: Man charged with attempted murder in home invasion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man is charged with attempted murder in what police described as a domestic-related altercation in Middletown Sunday night.

Middletown Police responded to a home in Traverse Square for the report of gunshots at around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Husamaldin Muhammd, 50, forced his way into a home and struck a female victim in the mouth. He then allegedly struck Bobby Merrimarahajara, 30, with a pistol before shooting him in the upper left shoulder.

Muhammd left the scene but was located at his home on Morse Street in Hamden where he was arrested.

Police said Merrimarahajara was taken to Middlesex Hospital by a friend before officers arrive on the scene. He was later transferred to Hartford Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Muhammd is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, commission of an A/B/C felony with a firearm, assault in the first and third degree, home invasion, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and threatening in the first degree.

Muhammd is being held on a $750,000 bond and is due in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.