MTA reduces service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Commuters who rely on MTA services may face some challenges getting around this week. 

Through Thursday, trains will run less frequently because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. 

Train crews will be reallocated as needed. The MTA is dealing with staff shortages, but the agency is working to implement New York’s revised quarantine guidelines for essential workers.

“We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can,” the MTA tweeted Sunday.

Riders are advised to check the MTA site ahead of time to see how frequently trains are running from their subway stations.

