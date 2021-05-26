NAACP: Windsor Amazon worksite shutting down again after another noose found on site

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Another noose has been found at the Windsor Amazon worksite, the President of the Connecticut NAACP told News 8 Wednesday morning.

The site will once again shut down for an unconfirmed amount of time, according the NAACP.

The construction site was shut down this past weekend and reopened Monday as officials investigated the seven other nooses found on site since April.

The NAACP will provide an update later Wednesday afternoon with more information.

As of Monday, a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

This is breaking news. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.