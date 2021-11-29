Naugatuck Police search for suspect in several car break-ins

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are warning Naugatuck residents of thefts from vehicles.

A suspect stole items from several vehicles on Moonlight Circle on the morning of Nov. 24, Naugatuck Police said.

Investigators released video of the suspect. Watch it in the video player above.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221 or the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

Police remind the community to remain vigilant and lock vehicles to prevent these kinds of thefts.