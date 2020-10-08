New England Small College Athletic Conference cancels winter sports

(WTNH) — In a statement released Thursday the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) announced that the conference in canceling all winter sports competition, including conference championships, amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The NESCAC includes Connecticut College, Trinity College and Wesleyan University among its members.

The conference pointed to changes in campus regulations and schedules for the upcoming semester as key factors in the decision made by the schools.

The statement on the conference website says it understands the concerns of student-athletes:

We understand this decision will disappoint many of our students, given the important role athletics plays in the student experience. We remain committed to providing meaningful opportunities for our students to engage in athletic activities. Students may continue to participate in practice activities, strength and conditioning, skill development and leadership programming in accordance with NCAA, Conference and institutional policies, as well as state and local health guidelines. Institutions may schedule outside competition at their discretion. NESCAC Statement

Back in July, the conference canceled all fall sports under similar circumstances, and at the time, winter sports were the target for athletics in the conference.

According to the statement the decision was unanimous among the presidents of the 11 institutions.