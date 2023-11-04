NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Police Department has opened an investigation after a juvenile walked into Yale New Haven Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Nov. 3, around 10:30 p.m. New Haven police received reports of a walk-in gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

In connection to the victim, New Haven patrol officers located a crime scene in the area of Foxon Hill Rd. after reports of a discharged firearm coming from the passenger side of a moving vehicle, said Sargeant Carr of the New Haven Police Department.

Officials at the scene began canvassing the area for the involved vehicle but have not located it yet. A vehicle that was struck by the gunfire was found and processed at the scene, said officials.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification found ballistic evidence and gathered testimonies from potential witnesses at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, and New Haven police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

