Newtown, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newtown Police Department has closed Boggs Hill Rd. in the area of Willowbrook and Bentagrass Lane as they are currently investigating a barricaded subject.

According to the Newtown Police Department’s Facebook page, the situation involves one residence and officers with the help of local partners are working to contain it.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Stay with News8 for updates.