Newtown students will learn remotely Tuesday, 9 years after Sandy Hook school shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Dec. 14, marks nine years since 20 first-graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

In a meeting Tuesday, Newtown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lorrie Rodrigue proposed the district use a remote learning day on Dec. 14. The Board of Education unanimously approved the request.

Rodrigue said the decision was made in the wake of recent school threats across Connecticut and the school shooting in Michigan last week.

“Three years ago, we evacuated Sandy Hook School due to a threatening call to the main office,” Rodrigue wrote in a letter to parents and staff. “Anonymous threats add to the level of anxiety, and our goal this year is to minimize the level of stress on students, parents, and staff given the current climate.”

Rodrigue said she hopes “moving to a remote learning day will relieve some of the anxiety and stress that often accompanies this day.”

The superintendent said a threat was made Monday at Newtown High School. She said police deemed the threat not credible.