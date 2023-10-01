A man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen last night in Norwalk, police confirmed. No suspect has been apprehended and the victim is in stable condition after receiving surgery.

After 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Norwalk patrol officers responded to a call at 36 Fairfield Ave. where upon arrival, found an adult male on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers on the scene swiftly administered medical aid and the victim was then transported to Norwalk Hospital, officials said.

With the help of police K9s, officers began canvassing the area for the suspect and were able to recover two shell casings near the location of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or by email at: nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.