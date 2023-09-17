Police are investigating after a shooting sent three people to the hospital in Norwalk on Saturday Night.

Investigators received a call of a shooting at 261 Ely Ave. at 10:16 p.m. Upon arrival, police said a man was shot in the back while a woman was shot in the arm and had to be taken to Norwalk Hospital. A short time later, police said a third person, who had been shot in the foot, arrived at Norwalk Hospital.

Detectives and the crime scene unit collected and processed evidence from the scene. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police at (203) 854-3183 or LTaylor@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left by

Calling Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Via www.norwalkpd.com

Or texing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)