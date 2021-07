(WTNH) — Enfield police are investigating an incident involving a stabbing on Elm Street overnight Monday.

Police said at around 1:30 a.m., one person was severely stabbed at a home on the 300 block of Elm Street. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Connecticut state police are assisting.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.