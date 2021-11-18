Police increase presence at Cheney Technical High School after alleged threats

Latest News
Posted: / Updated:
Manchester Police_1522241654306.jpg.jpg

File image

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be an increase in police presence at Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester Thursday after a student allegedly made threats against the school.

A family member notified state police at around 6:45 a.m. that a student was in “emotional crisis” and allegedly made threats to the school, state police said.

The student was riding the bus to school at the time of the report, leading troopers and Manchester Police to intercept the bus. Law enforcement identified and detained the student, who was then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

State police said a knife was found, and the incident was not related to a firearm or a firearm threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at the high school Thursday.

There is no threat to the public, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Vote set for Thursday on redistricting lines

News /

Gov. Lamont pulls plug on Transportation Climate Initiative ahead of election-year, environmentalists disappointed

News /

Hartford HealthCare's Heart & Vascular Institute first center in New England to earn prestigious designation

News /

Annual fire department Christmas tree sale in Windsor Locks canceled due to shortage

News /

Rise in brazen thefts in CT, across the country has police departments increasing their presence at stores

News /

Rise in brazen thefts has police departments increasing presence at stores

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss