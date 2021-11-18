Police increase presence at Cheney Technical High School after alleged threats

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be an increase in police presence at Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester Thursday after a student allegedly made threats against the school.

A family member notified state police at around 6:45 a.m. that a student was in “emotional crisis” and allegedly made threats to the school, state police said.

The student was riding the bus to school at the time of the report, leading troopers and Manchester Police to intercept the bus. Law enforcement identified and detained the student, who was then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

State police said a knife was found, and the incident was not related to a firearm or a firearm threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at the high school Thursday.

There is no threat to the public, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.