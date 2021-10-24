New Haven Police: NY man shot on Sherman Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man was shot on Sherman Street in New Haven Sunday night.

Officers responded to Sherman Avenue between Dorman and Bassett streets at around 8 p.m and found a 56-year-old man from New York who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

