Man found dead in recreation area of Cockaponset State Forest in Chester

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was found dead in a recreation area of a state park Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Police investigation closed the Pattaconk Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest in Chester Tuesday afternoon, where DEEP EnCon Police, State Police and the Chester Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive male.

DEEP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner.

The park has reopened. DEEP said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.