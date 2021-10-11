Police: Man charged with driving toward East Lyme officer

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man wanted for trying to ram an officer with a vehicle in East Lyme earlier this year is now in custody.

Robert Amato, 59, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, assault on a public safety officer, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

In the alleged incident on April 26, East Lyme and Groton police spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in a series of crimes in the Exit 74 commuter lot in East Lyme.

When officers approached the parked vehicle, police said Amato got into the driver’s seat and reversed the vehicle over a curb. He then drove toward an officer, police said.

The officer was able to get into a police cruiser and place it into reverse before being rammed by Amato’s vehicle, police said.

In addition to charges in East Lyme, South Windsor, Orange, and Groton Town police departments had warrants for Amato’s arrest.