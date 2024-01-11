KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – The United States Marshals Service arrested a Rhode Island fugitive wanted on robbery charges Thursday in Killingly, Connecticut, according to authorities.



The Rhode Island Foster Police Department identified Mark Health, 34, of Killingly as the suspect in an armed robbery. The department issued a warrant for his arrest charging him with first-degree armed robbery.



Multiple law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service and the Connecticut State Police arrested Heath at a hotel on at a hotel on the Hartford Turnpike in the Dayville section of Killingly.



Health was transported to the custody of the Connecticut State Police Troop D barracks pending extradition to Rhode Island.



According to the U.S. Marshals Service, two of Heath’s acquaintances were charged after officers discovered they had warrants out for their arrest for failure to appear in court.

The two acquaintances were also transported to Connecticut State Police Troop D barracks for Processing.

Members of the Connecticut and Rhode Island U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police and the Killingly Police Department assisted with the arrest.