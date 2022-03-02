STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn’s Ukrainian Student Association held a rally Wednesday in support of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Many members of the group have family in Ukraine or close ties to the country, and they are hoping to bring more awareness about what is happening between Ukraine and Russia.

“You know, I honestly had an exam on Monday, and I didn‘t even study for it because it’s just been so hard to focus on school with all this stuff going on,” student Sonia Zazulak said. “It just feels so insignificant to have to si in classes while my family’s afraid for their lives. I’m so powerless to do anything from here.”

The group had a list of things they wanted to accomplish with this rally, like reaching more people who can financially help support humanitarian and military efforts.

