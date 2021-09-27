Some school buses running as scheduled despite concerns of driver shortages due to new COVID vaccine mandate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 200 school bus drivers were expected not to show up to work Monday as state COVID-19 vaccine mandates went into effect. However, News 8 was told buses in the Old Saybrook area and at Dattco in New Haven are mainly running as scheduled.

The vaccine mandate not only affects school bus drivers but also state employees, educators, school staff members and daycare workers.

According to the state, those employees would have to be vaccinated, or get a COVID test on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, some drivers have pushed back against the mandate, saying they do not want to participate in either option.

“There are a few that are down bus drivers but are managing,” Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Fran Rabinowitz said Tuesday. She added that it could have an impact on athletics.

For those drivers who did not show up for work, the state had other carriers on standby to get students to school and back home.