EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries have been reported after a crash involving a farm tractor Thursday morning in East Granby, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash around 9:26 a.m. on Floydville Road. State police say the crash involved a vehicle and a farm tractor.

There are serious injuries reported as a result of the crash and the state police C.A.R.S. Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Floydville Road is currently shut down in both directions due to the accident. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

