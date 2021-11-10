Serious rollover crash closes Route 9 North in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 9 North is closed in Berlin following a single-vehicle rollover crash with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Exit 22 just before 1:15 p.m.

State police said the vehicle was reported to be on its roof and that the driver was unconscious. Two passengers were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Route 9 North in the area of Exit 22 is shut down due to the investigation.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

