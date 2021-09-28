Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury woman

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Waterbury.

Police said Magan Alejandro, 24, was reported missing from Phoenix Avenue on Tuesday. She was last in contact with a family member at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Alejandro has medical conditions that require medication, police said.

Police describe Alejandro as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3″ tall and weighs 145 lbs. She has a tattoo with cursive letters across her chest to shoulders.

Anyone with information on Alejandro’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.