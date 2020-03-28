Single-car motor vehicle accident closes Route 32 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a single motor vehicle closed part of Route 32 and Mansfield City Road in Mansfield late Friday night.

According to Connecticut State Police Troop C, a man identified as 18-year-old James Pearo, was driving northbound along Route 32 when he passed another vehicle from the wrong side of the road. Pearo re-entered the lane, then drove across it once more before crashing onto an embankment on the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle Pearo was driving, a 2007 Subaru Legacy, rolled over several times at which point he was ejected from the vehicle.

Pearo sustained possible life-threatening injuries from the accident and was transported for treatment to Hartford Hospital by Life Star.

Connecticut State Police are still investigating this incident.

