Social Security numbers, financial information may have been exposed in data breach impacting Yale New Haven Health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale New Haven Health announced on Friday that it was among a large number of organizations to be impacted by an Elekta data breach.

According to Yale New Haven Health, Elekta is a software company the hospital has used for data storage for the health system.

Yale New Haven Health announced it was affected by a similar Elekta data breach in April of 2021.

The current breach happened between April 2 and April 20, 2021. Following an investigation by Elekta, Yale New Haven Health was notified by Elekta on May 26, 2021 of the access to its patient data.

Information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, Social Security numbers, treatment locations, and preferred languages were included in the Elekta databases related to the incident. Yale New Haven Health said there was also a small population where financial information may have been exposed.

All those involved will be notified by mail and those whose financial information may have been exposed will be offered complimentary credit monitoring.

Yale New Haven Health said the attackers never, at any time, had access to the system’s electronic medical record system.

Anyone with concerns can call 855-545-1957 or head to https://www.elekta.com/company/company-update-April-26-2021/