EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some homes are dealing with flooding, especially in the state’s coastal neighborhoods after a storm Sunday night into Monday.

Coe Avenue knows the issue all too well, being located just a half mile from East Haven Town Beach which saw heavy winds and flooding over the last 24 hours.

One homeowner said they discovered nearly a foot of water in their basement.

Taylor Hinchey works at the nearby animal hospital, which was also hit by the storm. She said the facility had no power for the majority of the day.

When she got home around 7 p.m., she said she smelled oil and when she went downstairs to check on the furnace, she found floodwaters.

Hinchey said this was the worst she’d ever seen it, but luckily no personal items were damaged.

She then called the fire department, which used a massive pump to drain the water in the nearby sewer.



“Minutes, I’d say max ten minutes. They checked it out and measured it for us to make sure their pump would work and then they said our volunteers had the pump, so we had to have the volunteers come and it was also minutes,” Hinchey said.

Hinchey said their response was the silver lining to a rainy day.

“It’s awesome. We were really at a loss. We didn’t really know what to do at all so to call and be like oh there’s the red lights ok we are ready to go we got you, it was really awesome,” Hinchey said.

Hinchey says their furnace unfortunately fell victim to the floods therefore they do not have heat but said they have blankets and pets to stay close to to keep warm.