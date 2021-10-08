Southington teen charged with assault in stabbing at Apple Harvest Festival

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen is facing an assault charge after he allegedly stabbed another teen at the Apple Harvest Festival in Southington earlier month.

Police said a 17-year-old from Southington who was arrested on Oct. 2 for breach of police in connection to the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy is now charged with first-degree assault.

The 17-year-old allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old in the stomach at the festival on Oct. 2. Officers were able to recover evidence, including the folding knife believed to have been used in the assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

The suspect will be transferred to juvenile detention, pending an appearance in court, according to Southington Police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and said they expect to make more arrests.