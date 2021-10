MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture now has permanent state custody of eight dogs seized in Meriden that were part of an alleged multi-state dog fighting ring.

An independent animal behaviorist is now determining if the dogs are suitable for re-homing.

Seven other dogs seized from a home in Orange are still being held at the Milford Animal Shelter.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is also seeking permanent custody of these seven dogs.