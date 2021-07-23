State officials approve funding for monument to honor Sandy Hook victims

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — After years of waiting, the State Bond Commission has approved $2.5 million dollars in funding for a permanent monument dedicated to the Sandy Hook victims.

Town officials say they’ll use the fund to defray much of the $3.7 million dollars that Newtown voters approved for the total cost of the memorial.

A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held next month, nearly 9 years after the mass shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in December of 2012.



Newtown officials hope to have the memorial December of 2022, which will mark 10 years since the tragedy.