Stop & Shop is giving away $20 gift cards to customers who get their first dose of the COVID vaccine

(WTNH) — Stop and Shop is giving away $20 gift cards to customers who get their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

You have to go to one of the following Stop and Shop pharmacy locations:

Bridgeport Stop & Shop located at 4531 Main Street

Danbury Stop & Shop located at 44 Lake Ave Extension

Hartford Stop & Shop located at 150 New Park Avenue

Wallingford Stop & Shop located at 930 North Colony Road

Waterbury Stop & Shop located at 410 Reidsville Drive

Willimantic Stop & Shop located at 1391 Main Street

The gift card giveaway by Stop and Shop is a partnership with the State of Connecticut and the Senior COVID Community Ambassador program.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for customers that are 12 years-old and older, while Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available for customers aged 18 and older. If you are under 18, you will need a parent or guardian present. If you are under 16, you will need a written consent form by a parent or guardian.