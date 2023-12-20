HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A strike has been averted for the bargaining committee of building cleaners and union officers with an association of the state’s largest cleaning companies.

A spokesperson for the 32BJ Service Employees International Union said the new agreement with dozens of companies in the Connecticut Cleaning Contractors’ Association will offer 1,600 members of the union unprecedented wage increases of 15.9 and 17.7 percent.

The agreement prevents a looming strike that was expected to begin on Jan. 1, 2024. Officials said the new agreement will go into effect on the same day, if members of the 32BJ Service Employees International Union vote to ratify the agreement at the union’s headquarters in Hartford.