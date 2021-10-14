2-hour delay at Swift Middle School in Watertown due to police investigation

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Swift Middle School in Watertown is operating on a 2-hour delay Thursday due to a police investigation.

Watertown Police said they are investigating a potential act of violence that allegedly was going to take place at the middle school Thursday.

In a statement to News 8, Watertown Police Chief Josh Bernegger said they do not believe the threat was credible, and the decision to delay opening was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Watertown Police Department is working with the Watertown Board of Education to investigate an uncorroborated comment overheard yesterday [Wednesday] regarding an act of violence that would be taking place at Swift Middle School today [Thursday]. The Watertown Police Department has no information to believe there is any credibility to this overheard comment but is vigorously investigating to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, the Board of Education has called for a two-hour delay to provide additional time for the investigation.”

Additional security will be in place at Swift Middle School throughout the day, according to Bernegger.

Keep up to date with information at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.