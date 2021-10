VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crashed and caught flames on I-84 in Vernon early Thursday morning.

The right lane is still closed at this time. The eastbound lanes were closed between Exits 66 and 67 but have since reopened.

Officials said the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. State police said no one was injured in the crash.

Truck Crash – VERNON #I84 East at Exit 66 (SO FRONTAGE RD) at 10/7/2021 3:23:54 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) October 7, 2021

Stay up to date with WTNH.com and the News 8 app