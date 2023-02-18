(File: Getty Images)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —Police responded to an accident around 5:30 a.m. to a one-car motor vehicle accident in the area of Cross Road and Foster Road in Waterford.

Upon arrival, officers found a red Subaru Legacy off the roadway and resting on a stonewall. Police then located the three victims and had them transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Police shared that the driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries and the remaining two occupants of the car were pronounced dead.

Waterford Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team was activated and responded to the scene. The crash is still under investigation.