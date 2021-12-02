Winter heating costs are expected to spike: How you can get financial help

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — With winter weather approaching and heating costs rising, Gov. Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about home heating assistance.

Lamont and the commissioners of the Department of Social Services, the Department of Housing, and the DEEP spoke at the Human Resources Agency Thursday.

The commissioners said their agencies have resources and programs for people who need help paying their heating bills this winter.

Experts said these are extraordinary times when the need and the resources will be great.

“This year, we have $135 million to assist people with their home energy needs,” Deidre Gifford, the commissioner of the Department of Social Services, said.

“These are critical resources that are needed for people in the community,” Marlo Greponne, executive director of Human Resources Agency, said.

If you need assistance, go to ct.gov/staywarm, call 211, go to a local agency in your community like HRA of New Britain, and they will connect you to all the resources.